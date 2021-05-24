Beat Saber Teases New Tracks This Week With Kendrick Lamar And LMFAO

It looks like Beat Saber will soon be getting new tracks this week featuring artists like LMFAO and Kendrick Lamar.

The Oculus Twitter account just posted the below video teasing an ‘Interspace Mixtape’ for the VR hit with the date May 27 shown at the end. As the vinyl cover starts bouncing there’s a tease of Kendrick Lamar’s DNA and, right at the end you can also hear the lyrics to LMFAO’s Party Rock Anthem.

New Beat Saber Tracks Inbound?

Are you ready to party? To rock? To keep on rollin? Then keep your eyes and your ears open on 5/27. pic.twitter.com/9paLdoyuO9 — Oculus (@oculus) May 24, 2021

Both Kendrick Lamar and LMFAO are part of the Interscope Records label, so it seems likely we’ll be getting more tracks and artists from the company in what looks like a new song pack.

Other artists under Interscope’s umbrella include Lady Gaga, Dr. Dre and Billie Eilish, so there’s a lot of possibilities for some big new tracks to arrive later on this week.

Of course, May 27 might not necessarily be when these tracks are released – they could just be announced then. But it is a Thursday and that’s when new Oculus Quest content is released, so there’s a good chance they’ll drop then. Beat Saber’s last content drop was March’s Official Soundtrack 4, which we thought was a disappointing update. As of February 2021, the game has sold four million copies.

