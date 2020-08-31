Felix & Paul Developing AR Project With Henson Company, Narrated By Neil Gaiman

Felix & Paul Studios is developing its first augmented reality (AR) project, titled The Storyteller: The Seven Ravens.

The project will feature an all-new chapter continuing the story from anthology TV series The Storyteller, created by Jim Henson in the 1980s. The new AR experience will feature a storybook that comes to life in augmented reality, with an accompanying story narrated by Neil Gaiman.

Unrelated to AR, a new Storyteller TV series is also currently in the works, led by the Jim Henson Company and written and narrated by Gaiman. According to Felix & Paul, The Seven Ravens AR experience will focus on a young girl who “sets out on an adventure to save her seven brothers from a curse that turned them into ravens.” The AR book will allow users to “interact with, explore, and re-explore the detailed and robust world of The Storyteller through the lens of The Seven Ravens tale.”

The project is co-produced by the Jim Henson Company and Felix & Paul, alongside funding from the Canadian Media Fund, the Magic Leap Independent Creators Program, Epic MegaGrants, and SODEC Quebec.

A preview of the project was shown last week at this year’s SIGGRAPH conference, held virtually, however you can also view some footage in the tweet embedded above.

Felix & Paul are known to have put out fantastic immersive VR content over the last few years, and a portal for the studio’s content became available for Oculus Quest earlier this year. The Storyteller: The Seven Ravens will be the studio’s first foray into AR content.