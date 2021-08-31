Adorable PSVR Cat Sim Neko Atsume Finally Releases In US

Three years ago now we reported that cutesy cat simulator, Neko Atsume, was getting a PSVR version. From today, you can finally play that game in the US.

Neko Atsume VR just launched out of nowhere on the North American PlayStation Store. The game first came to the Japanese store way back in 2018 and we’d pretty much given up hope of a launch in other markets. There’s no word on a possible European release, but we’ll keep our fingers crossed.

Check out some gameplay in this oh-so-adorable footage from a few years ago.

In the game, you collect cats by laying down food and then play with them using a range of toys. There are 20 different types of cats to log, and you’ll make notes in your Catbook when you meet them. Toys include balls the friendly felines will roll around with and flowers you hold in your hand and get the critters to chase. Perhaps not VR’s deepest game, then, but who can really complain when it’s this cute?

Neko Atsume VR costs $16.99. Are you going to be picking the game up? Let us know in the comments below!