Applications Open For Nerf Ultimate Championship Closed Beta

Nerf Ultimate Championship is running a closed beta in late March, with applications now open for Quest 2 players who’d like to participate.

There are limited spots available for those who are interested – applications are open now until March 15 at 1pm EST. The playtest sessions will be run through Discord, with an on-boarding and off-boarding process, and players will be matched with others in similar timezones in set time slots.

It’s HERE! Want to be among the first to playtest NERF Ultimate Championship? Whether you’re a VR Vet or a new VR enthusiast, we want YOUR input! Fill out the questionnaire for a chance to be part of the limited Closed Beta!https://t.co/kGc6F62jOE#NERFVR #VRGameDev #BetaTest pic.twitter.com/gsCB4xBf6D — NERF Ultimate Championship (@NerfVR) March 1, 2022

The beta play tests will run late March and the developers say they will be “running testers through an entire match of our map Colosseum, a capture the point map, with all available blasters.”

The pre-screening application form is available here. Potential play testers will need to use Discord to join a voice channel while playing the game, and be able to record their play session and share the video and audio with the developers.

The form does ask what headsets the player owns, but developers Secret Location told us that all players will need a Quest 2 for the closed beta. Play testers will also agree to legally-binding terms and conditions that ensure they won’t share spoiler details of the game or stream the gameplay online.

Nerf Ultimate Championship was first announced in June last year at our UploadVR mid-year showcase. We then got out first look at gameplay back during our December showcase, at which point the developers also confirmed a beta was on the way.

The game is scheduled to launch in 2022 for Quest headsets, with no word or confirmation of other headsets or platforms just yet.