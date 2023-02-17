Nerf Ultimate Championship To Be De-Listed Next Month, Shutting Down In August

Nerf Ultimate Championship, the team-based shooter that released in August 2022, will be de-listed from the Quest Store on March 1st.

Existing owners will be able to continue playing the game until August 31, 2023, after which players will be unable to launch the game and the service will be shut down.

The announcement was made via a developer update on the Quest Store listing, alongside news that the studio behind the game, Secret Location, will also be shutting down. Secret Location was also known for puzzle game Transpose and bullet hell shooter Blasters of the Universe.

Here’s some snippets from the studio’s statement (emphasis is our own):

Today we have some important, but hard, news to announce to the community on the future of NERF Ultimate Championship. With a heavy heart, the decision has been made to wind down support for the game and any future content. The choice to do so does not come lightly, but with recent changes at our parent company, Secret Location will be shutting down as a studio and we will no longer have the resources to continue supporting the game. … From March 1st to August 31st, existing players that own the game will still be able to fully enjoy the game, unlocking skins through the Season Pass, and playing all the maps currently available. … Thank you all for playing our game and for the energy you brought to the Arena. While support for the game between now and August 31st will be minimal, we hope you can all enjoy one last hurrah over the next six months.

You can read the full statement here.

This announcement comes on the back of similar announcement for other Quest titles. Earlier this month, Meta controversially announced end-of-life for Echo VR, which drew criticism from the wider Echo community and games industry legend and former Consulting CTO for Meta, John Carmack.

Similarly, Thirdverse ended support and shut down its multiplayer title Swords of Gargantua last year, including access to single player content, but recently reverted the decision and announced the game will be returning to Quest on March 2.