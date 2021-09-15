Neverboard Brings Tabletop Party Games To Oculus Quest Soon

Evernever Games today announced Neverboard, which brings a library of tabletop party games to Oculus Quest.

Releasing later this fall, Neverboard is a free-to-play social VR experience for up to four players. Players join rooms as their Oculus avatars and find themselves sat around a table from which they can interact with games in realistic ways. Check out the trailer below.

Neverboard Trailer

Don’t expect any officially branded games from the start, but Evernever is asking board game developers to reach out if they have a product they feel would be a good fit. At launch, everyone has access to a free version of Crazy 8s but extra games are available via in-game currency. Evernever says you can either earn that currency by playing on a daily basis or using in-app purchases.

Another three games are available to purchase at launch, and Evernever says it’s working on other games it will put onto the store later down the line. You can, however, play every game in a single-player practice mode without purchasing it.

In a way, Neverboard looks similar to Oculus Rooms, the social VR experience that featured takes on Boggle and others, but never made it off of Gear VR and Oculus Go.

There currently isn’t a date for Neverboard’s full release, but it’s exclusive to the Oculus Quest for now. Hopefully we’ll see more platforms — and potential cross-play support — announced in the future. Interested in more VR board games? Check out our list of the best titles on Oculus Quest.