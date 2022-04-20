New Cities VR Trailer Focuses On Building & Managing Your City

A new trailer for Cities VR focuses on options for managing and building your city, ahead of the game’s release next week.

While we’ve received a plethora of trailers for Cities VR in the lead up to release, this one gives us the clearest and most comprehensive look at the management and design systems in the game. You can check it out in the video embedded below.

As you would expect, a lot of these look directly ripped from the original game, just adapted for VR. There will be different modes of zoning, custom scenery and decoration options, utility management with power lines and water pipes, budget and income adjustments, and much more.

Cities VR is one of two city-building games releasing for Quest headsets in the next few weeks. Cities VR is set to launch on Quest 2 on April 28 for $29.99. The other, Little Cities, was scheduled originally for release this week, on April 21. However, the developers announced yesterday that the game is being pushed to a ‘quieter week’ in May, so that it can get the attention it deserves and won’t be overshadowed by all of the big announcements from today’s Quest Gaming Showcase. Little Cities will now release on May 12, for both the original Quest and Quest 2.

We tried Little Cities earlier this month and found it to be a pleasant experience, but wondered if later levels will offer the challenge players want from a city-building simulator. While we haven’t had the chance to try Cities VR yet, the game looks much more focused on bringing the detailed simulation and management aspects of the original game, Cities Skylines, to its VR counterpart.

Cities VR releases April 28 for Quest 2 headsets for $29.99 and is available to pre-order with a 10% discount now.