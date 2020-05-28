HP’s Next-Gen Reverb G2 Specifications And Price Revealed

HP fully revealed its next-generation VR headset this morning. Here are the main HP Reverb G2 specifications.

The Reverb G2 is a follow up to the original HP Reverb headset. Like the original, it’s part of Microsoft’s line of Windows Mixed Reality VR headsets, but also made in partnership with Valve. As such there have been a number of notable changes to its specifications.

According to HP, the Reverb G2 specs are as follows:

2 x 2.98″ LCD panels

Resolution of 2160 x 2160 per eye

90 Hz refresh rate

A field of view of 114 degrees

4 cameras, providing 6DoF inside-out tracking

Valve-designed lenses

Physical interpupillary distance (IPD) lens adjustment from 60mm – 68mm

Integrated off-ear speakers (same as on Valve Index)

Dual microphones

Redesigned Windows Mixed Reality controllers

Replaceable magnetic fabric face cushions

6 meter desktop cable

For comparison, the Rift S and the Index provide 1280 x 1440 pixels and 1440 x 1600 pixels per eye, respectively. So, if we’re going off pixel count and resolution alone, the G2 should launch as one of the highest resolution options on the consumer market.

The lenses and the speakers are also produced in collaboration with Valve — the speakers/off-ear headphones are the exact same ones in the Valve Index and the lenses have been designed by Valve but are not the exact same as the Index lenses.

The Reverb G2 will retail in a bundle for $599, which includes the headset itself and two of the redesigned Windows Mixed Reality controllers. The controllers will also be sold separately, as they are backwards compatible with other WMR headsets. However, the G2 will only be available in the bundle with the controllers, as no other controllers are compatible with the new headset.

Pre-orders for the device are on the way.

What do you make of the HP Reverb G2 specs? Let us know in the comments below!