New Look At Cities VR Goes Live Today

We’ll be getting a fresh look at Fast Travel Games’ Cities VR later on today.

The upcoming Quest 2 town simulator will be featured on Paradox Interactive’s official Twitch channel during a show that kicks off at 6am PT/9am ET/2pm BT. Expect the Cities segment to drop a little further into the stream. We’ll share the specific link for the show when it’s live.

Expect to get a better grasp of exactly how the game is coming together, with new gameplay shown. Creative Director Creative Director, Erik Odeldahl will be jumping into the title for our first look at live footage. We’ll keep our fingers crossed for some new info on the game’s release window, too.

So far all we’ve seen from Cities VR is the announcement trailer above, which we debuted at our last VR Showcase in December. It’s a full spin-off of the Cities: Skylines series that reinterprets the control scheme for Quest and lets you scale up and down in the world as you build out your own town, acting as its mayor.

Currently, the game’s scheduled to launch in spring on Quest 2 (though other platforms may arrive in the future). It seems like those plans are still on track given that Fast Travel is running a very limited playtest for the title right now, which is expected to come to a close in a few days.

Are you going to be checking out Cities VR when it arrives later this spring? Let us know in the comments below!