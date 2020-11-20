New Oculus Quest 2 Buyers Receive Asgard’s Wrath For Free Until Jan 31

From today until January 31st, 2021, anyone that activates a new Oculus Quest 2 and then connects it to a PC via Oculus Link will receive a copy of PC VR-exclusive action-adventure Asgard’s Wrath for free.

Facebook is running the promotion as a way to celebrate the first anniversary of the Oculus Link technology that allows you to connect a Quest to your PC and play PC VR games directly on the headset as if it were a Rift. Link recently exited beta and is now “officially” supported. This promotion is one of the first signs that Oculus is fully and publicly marketing and promoting the Quest 2 as a legitimate PC VR headset rather than as a standalone device. Of course, it’s always been capable of doing both.

Notably, this promotion does not apply to existing Quest 2 owners (despite the headset just recently launching less than two months ago). This is strictly for anyone that activates a new Quest 2 between now and January 31st.

If you bought your Quest 2 very recently, which to be fair is entirely possible if you’re reading this, you might still be within the return window. That’s 14 days if purchased directly from Oculus. If you don’t mind the hassle, you could return the headset and buy a new one to redeem the offer. If you actually go this route let us know in the comments or via email which retailer you did it with and if there were any problems.

Asgard’s Wrath is still, personally, my favorite VR game. I’m a massive fan of games like Zelda, The Elder Scrolls, and generally any type of fantasy setting so getting to play through a massive 30+ hour RPG full of custom-crafted levels, dungeons, puzzles, enemy encounters, and more, all tied together by a sweeping narrative that spans the entirety of Norse mythology, was pretty incredible. It won our Game of the Year award for 2019.

You can also play Asgard’s Wrath wirelessly on Quest if you use Virtual Desktop to stream the game to your standalone headset, although depending on the quality of your router and home network there may be noticeable latency this way which makes the twitchy reaction-based parrying combat quite difficult.

Facebook ran a similar promotion last year to help sell Rift S headsets, so it’s not surprising they’d package one of their biggest and best games once again. With games like Myst and Warhammer on the horizon for Quest and Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond for PC VR, it’s shaping up to be a busy holiday season for VR.

