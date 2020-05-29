New Persistence Games/DLC Could Be On The Way

Creepy sci-fi horror, The Persistence, jumped from PSVR to PC VR this month (alongside traditional consoles and PCs), but it sounds like there could be new content on the way too.

Graeme Ankers, co-founder at The Persistence developer Firesprite, suggested as much speaking to Wccftech this month. Asked if the game could get DLC, he replied: “We’ve got a big list of stuff we’re always keen to be working on and we’re constantly looking at. We definitely have plans for that going forward. Also, we’re looking at what else we do with the game itself and the universe we’ve created.”

Ankers later added: “The Persistence is our first owned IP and our chance to really, really show what we can do to everybody in the world.”

From the sounds of it, then, there could be much more from The Persistence on the way. We definitely agree that the terror Firesprite created, in which players try to survive as they sneak through a procedurally generated ship overrun with monsters, could be fleshed out. Of course, there’s no guarantee that any new games in the Persistence universe would still support VR but, at the very least, we’d hope additional DLC would be available to VR owners too.

“The Persistence offers something fresh and engaging by mixing different genres that we don’t often see melded together so well,” we said of the game in our 8/10 review. “On a moment-to-moment basis, the horrors lurking around every corner keep you on your toes and the give-and-take aspect of its roguelike nature ensures that no two runs are ever quite the same. “