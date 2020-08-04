New Project Cars 3 Trailer Shows Customization & Gorgeous Gameplay In VR Racer

Slightly Mad Studios’ Project Cars 3 is just around the corner, and we’ve just got another look at the game as pre-orders go live.

This latest trailer, titled ‘What Drives You’, gives us a look at some of the racing sim’s customization and progression elements. As you’d expect, the game promises an exhaustive amount of options for both your car and avatar. As you race, you’ll earn points for further tune ups, and experience points too. Oh and, just in case you hadn’t noticed; the game looks absolutely gorgeous.

Project Cars 3 arrives on August 28th with full support for the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and Valve Index on PC. Sadly there’s no VR support for the PS4 version of the game, though its predecessors didn’t integrate the headset either.

This iteration of the series features over 120 tracks and over 200 different types of cars. Along with a standard edition, there’s also a Digital Deluxe Edition which includes Season Pass content and an extra bonus on top. Exactly what’s included in the pass we’re not yet sure, but if you’re planning a long-term career, this might be your best bet.

As we said, pre-orders for the game are also live now and you can grab a copy from Steam. The page lists minimum specs for the title, but don’t expect these to apply if you’re looking to play in VR; a GTX 680 would struggle with any VR game on a good day.

Will you be picking up Project Cars 3 at launch later this month? Let us know in the comments below!