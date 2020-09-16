New Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge Gameplay Trailer, Launching This Holiday

Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge got a brand new trailer today during Facebook Connect showing lots of blaster action and familiar faces.

Now that we’ve seen the game in action, it actually looks quite impressive. While not directly related from a story perspective, Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge looks extremely similar to Vader Immortal, which is also developed by ILMxLab.

Previously we only really got to see concept art and mock up images, but now in the new trailer embedded above, you can see lots of actual gameplay as well. This looks like it’ll be extremely action-packed and way more than just a tour of Batu.

You can find some more details on what we found out already about Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge right here in this article from a few months ago. And keep an eye on the PC VR and PSVR spaces next month for when Star Wars: Squadrons launches with VR and full HOTAS support!

Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge is releasing on Oculus Quest this holiday season. Stay tuned to UploadVR for more details as they come out!