New Star Wars VR Game, Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge, Announced

Hot off the heels of the release of Vader Immortal last year, a new Star Wars VR game has just been announced: Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge.

Developer ILMxLAB just announced the new experience, again in collaboration with Facebook’s VR publishing label, Oculus Studios. Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge is set between the events of The Last Jedi and The Rise Of Skywalker, taking place on the planet of Batuu. That’s the same planet visitors to the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge area in Walt Disney World and Disneyland will find themselves in. Check out some official art below.

The experience will apparently feature both new and classic Star Wars characters in an all-new story. Vader Immortal saw us swinging lightsabers and wielding the force under the watchful eye of Darth Vader – what can we expect here?

Few other details are known right now but, interestingly, the press release states that the experience will appeal to both Star Wars fans and VR gamers alike. Vader Immortal was a story-driven VR experience that featured gameplay mechanics but lacked real complexity and challenge (outside of the Lightsaber Dojo). Could ILMxLAB be looking to bridge that gap further in this release?

Official release platforms haven’t been announced but, given this is an Oculus Studios title, expect it to release on Oculus headsets like Rift and Quest. That said, Vader Immortal is coming to PSVR this summer, so it’s possible that we could see it on other devices too.

Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge is coming later this year. We’ll bring you more on the experience as soon as we have it.