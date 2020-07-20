New Gameplay Trailer And Dev Update For VR JRPG Sword Reverie

We’ve got a brand new trailer for the JRPG-inspired VR action game, Sword Reverie. The footage shows off some new combat gameplay and more of the fantasy environments you’ll be able to explore in-game.

All-in-all, the game has come a long way since the gameplay we saw back in October. The visuals even look a bit more refined compared to the trailer we wrote about just a few months ago.

Alongside the trailer, the developer provided an update on where they’re at in the development cycle, and it sounds like you might be able to try the game out soon:

We are proud to show off additional combat footage and new rich environments for Sword Reverie. Dates for the first play test will be announced this month, and you can sign up on our website now. We are polishing up the sword fighting and AI, and you can see some of the changes to the abilities in our new trailer. Levels are also more flushed [sic] out as we begin to shift our attention to level design.

NieR: Automata fans might recognize the voice towards the end of the trailer — the developers announced that they have cast Kira Buckland, the English voice actor for 2B in NieR, in Sword Reverie. She will play your companion in the game, Stella.

For more details, check out the Sword Reverie website, where you can also sign up for the aforementioned upcoming play tests. Sword Reverie is expected to launch in Early Access sometime this year for PC VR, with potential for a Quest and PSVR release later down the line.