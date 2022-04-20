New Trailer For Ruinsmagus Debuts At Meta Quest Showcase

A new trailer debuted for Ruinsmagus at the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase today, with the VR JPRG set to arrive on Quest and PC VR later this year.

Developed by CharacterBank, the game recently found a publisher in Mastiff, who will help bring the game to audiences outside Japan. You can watch the latest trailer for the title below, which debuted today at the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase.

You’ll start Ruinsmagus as a novice wizard and eventually become a “powerful, spell-wielding Magus.” The game features 26 narrative-driven “multi-stage quests,” all of which will be fully-voice acted in Japanese, featuring Naomi Ohzora, Ai Maeda, Eiji Takemoto and more. English subtitles and text will also be available, as you would expect.

As you progress through the game, you’ll be collecting keys, called the ‘Clavis Stones’, to unlock the Doorway of Truth

Here’s an overview of the narrative and lore, taken from the Oculus Blog:

In RUINSMAGUS, you will take on the role of a novice magician recruited to investigate the underground ruins beneath the lush and lively town of Grand Amnis. While deeply shrouded in mystery, it is widely known that the town’s prosperity relies on artifacts hidden deep within the ruins, protected by powerful and fearless Guardians. Faced with a daunting challenge, our brave explorers must heed the call and answer the question haunting every one of their fellow citizens: What mysteries and dangers lurk beneath the gilded streets and alleys of Grand Amnis?

