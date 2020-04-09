New VR Game Releases For April 2020

Every month we aim to round up each and every VR game release for you in one single place — this is April’s list for 2020. Check the bolded entries for ones we feel are particularly worth your time.

Well, it's been a while since we did these lists! No real excuse other than I kept forgetting and other stuff got in the way. Aiming to stick with it more this time like before!

Unless otherwise stated, all PC VR releases are the Steam versions.

Rift, Vive, Index, and Windows VR Game Releases For April 2020

2MD: VR Football Evolution ($12.99) – April 1st – Rift, Vive, Index, Windows MR (Read Our Review Of The Quest Version)

A Giant Problem ($9.99) – April 1st – Rift, Vive, Index

GRIP: Combat Racing ($29.99) – April 1st – Rift, Vive, Index

Dead Ground Arcade (Free) – April 1st – Rift, Vive, Windows MR

Reiko’s Fragments Oculus Home Version ($9.99) – April 2nd – Rift, also on Steam (Read Our Impressions)

Mission Ring Impossible ($4.99) – April 2nd – Rift, Vive

Soundart ($19.99) – April 2nd – Rift, Vive, Windows MR

Zombie World Coronavirus Apocalypse VR ($14.99) – April 3rd – Rift, Vive, Index, Windows MR

Basketball Madness ($4.99) – April 3rd – Rift, Vive, Index

Iron Blood VR ($19.99) – April 4th – Rift, Vive, Index, Windows MR

Hobo Living VR ($9.99) – April 4th – Vive, Index

VERz ($12.99) – April 5th – Rift, Vive, Index, Windows MR

No Man’s Sky: Exo Mech Update (Free If You Own The Game) – April 7th – Rift, Vive, Index, Windows VR

Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories ($59.99) – April 7th – Rift, Vive, Index

Boiling Steel: Preface (Free) – April 7th – Oculus Home

Virtual Viking (Free) – April 8th – Rift, Vive

Ironlights ($TBD) – April 8th – Rift, Quest (Read Our Full Review)

DragonRide VR ($TBD) – April 14th – Rift, Vive, Index

Lies Beneath ($29.99) – April 14th – Rift (Read Our Review Of The Quest Version)

Virtual Battlegrounds ($TBD) – April 15th – Rift, Vive, Index, Windows MR

Panther VR Early Access ($TBD) – April 2020 – Rift, Vvie, Index, Windows MR

Oculus Quest And Go VR Game Releases For April 2020

Snake in a Box ($3.00) – April 1st – Quest via SideQuest

Guns’n’Stories: Bulletproof ($9.99) – April 2nd – Quest

Virtual Coaster Hand Tracking (Free) – April 3rd – Quest via SideQuest

Pinata Party (Free) – April 4th – Quest via SideQuest

Turbokites (Free) – April 6th – Quest via SideQuest

Beat The Coronavirus (Free) – April 6th – Quest via SideQuest

Dino Encounters Hand Tracking Demo (Free) – April 7th – Quest via SideQuest

Ironlights ($TBD) – April 8th – Quest (Read Our Full Review)

PSVR Game Releases For April 2020

Megalth VR Complete Edition ($24.99) – April 2nd – (Read Our Impressions)

Headmaster: The Lost Lessons ($7.99) – April 3rd – (Read Our Original Game Review)

Form ($14.99) – April 7th (Read Our Review)

Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories ($59.99) – April 7th

No Man’s Sky: Exo Mech Update (Free If You Own The Game) – April 7th

A Room Where Art Conceals ($9.49) – April 8th

Sharknado VR: Eye of the Storm ($8.99) – April 8th (Read Our Brief Preview)

Down The Rabbit Hole – April 2020 (Read Our Quest/PC VR Version Review Here)

