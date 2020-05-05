New VR Game Releases For May 2020

Every month we aim to round up each and every VR game release for you in one single place — this is May’s list for 2020. Check the bolded entries for ones we feel are particularly worth your time.

So far 2020 has not been a disappointment at all in terms of new VR games to play, even after the dust settled from Half-Life: Alyx. We’ve still got plenty to look forward to out there!

If you’re a VR game developer planning to release a game soon that isn’t on this month’s list or will be released soon in the future — let us know! You can get in touch with me directly by emailing david@uploadvr.com or hit all of the editorial team by emailing tips@uploadvr.com. Please contact us about your upcoming releases so that we can know what you’re working on and include you in release lists!

Unless otherwise stated, all PC VR releases are the Steam versions.

Rift, Vive, Index, and Windows VR Game Releases For May 2020

NYC Bungee ($7.99) – May 1st – Rift, Vive, Index

MLB Homerun Derby VR ($9.99) – May 1st – Rift Home

Looking Glass ($4.99) – May 1st – Rift, Vive, Index, Windows MR

Gun Chain ($14.99) – May 1st – Rift, Vive, Index

Life Hutch VR ($7.99) – May 1st – Rift, Vive

Panzer Crew VR ($4.99) – May 3rd – Rift, Vive, Index

Wet Dog Corp (Free) – May 4th – Rift, Vive, Index

Baekmono – Demon Brigade Tenmen Unit 01 ($19.99) – May 4th – Rift

House of Fear ($TBD) – May 7th – Rift, Vive, Index, Windows MR

Rollercoaster Universe VR ($TBD) – May 14th – Rift, Vive, Index, Windows MR

Spaceteam VR ($TBD) – May 21st – Rift, Vive, Index, Windows MR

Rocking Hero ($TBD) – May 2020 – Rift, Vive, Index

Panther VR Early Access ($TBD) – May 2020 – Rift, Vive, Index, Windows MR

Oculus Quest And Go VR Game Releases For May 2020

(Read Here For How To Use SideQuest)

Realms of Eternity (Free) – May 1st – Quest via SideQuest

Pop Shot ($9.99) – May 1st – Quest via SideQuest

VR Club (Free) – May 3rd – Quest via SideQuest

The Island Odyssey ($3.99) – May 3rd – Quest via SideQuest

Laser Puzzle (Free) – May 3rd – Quest via SideQuest

Snap Blocks (Free) – May 4th – Quest via SideQuest

Echo Arena Open Beta (Free) – May 5th – Quest

BMS Fitness (Free) – May 5th – Quest via SideQuest

Meower (Free) – May 5th – Quest via SideQuest

PSVR Game Releases For May 2020

Down the Rabbit Hole ($19.99) – May 1st (PC VR/Quest Review)

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners ($39.99) – May 5th (PC VR Review)

Gorn ($19.99) – May 19th (PC VR Review)

Pixel Ripped 1995 ($19.99) – May 2020 (PC VR Review)



