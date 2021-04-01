New VR Games April 2021: All The Biggest Releases

Looking for all the best new VR games in April 2021? We’ve got you covered.

It’s been a pretty slow start to the year for VR content, but April promises to change all that. Make sure to keep track of our reviews page where we’ll be bringing you impressions of all the latest content.

New VR Games April 2021

Hand Physics Lab (April 1st) – Holonautic, Quest

After a long stint on SideQuest this set of unique minigames and technical demonstrations for Oculus Quest hand-tracking is getting an official release. It’s not a game as such, but there are 80 different experiences to showcase the tech, and it all work with Touch controllers too.

Floor Plan 2 (April 1st) – Turbo Button, Quest, PC VR

Turbo Button returns with a follow-up to its eccentric VR puzzler. In Floor Plan 2 you travel between worlds using an elevator, solving puzzles in crazy environments. Turbo Button is promising a much bigger game this time around with fully explorable levels. Expect a PSVR version later down the line.

Starcaller – (April 2nd) – Monarch Studio, PC VR

Unique puzzles, accessible gameplay and fantastical visuals await you in Starcaller, a PC VR puzzler that’s built around immersive VR interactions. There’s over 30 different puzzles and three difficulty levels to master.

Traffic Jams (April 8th) – Little Chicken, Quest, PC VR

Little Chicken’s zany VR puzzler finally gets the green light. In Traffic Jams you need to control the flow of traffic without causing any unfortunate mishaps. With a full campaign and a party mode for up to four non-VR players, we’re hoping Traffic Jams is one that will keep us busy for hours to come.

Swarm (April 8th) – Greensky Games, Quest

Another active VR game that wants to emulate the feeling of swinging, Swarm is an arcade inspired shooter in which you swoop through arena-style levels. Developer Greensky Games says it’s a comfortable experience but, as always, we’ll need to put that to the test for ourselves.

Alvo (April 12th) – PSVR

It’s been a while since PSVR has had a big multiplayer game. Alvo hopes to fill the void with a modern military setting and support for the PSVR Aim controller. PC and Quest versions are also due a little later down the line, and take note that this release date could slip.

Carly and the Reaperman (April 15th) – Odd Raven Studios, Quest

A local co-op platformer gets a Quest version published by Resolution Games. Carly and the Reaperman used to work by having one player in VR, guiding a flatscreen player through levels. The game is the same inside Quest, except now both users will be wearing Quests. We’ll be eager to see how it holds up.

Maskmaker (April 20th) – Innerspace VR, PC VR, PSVR

The developers of A Fisherman’s Tale are back with a brand new puzzling adventure. In Maskmaker, you craft and wear masks that transport you to different worlds. Some light Metroidvania elements and a deep focus on the process of making masks suggest Innerspace is making its biggest VR game yet.

Argil (April 21st) – Valkyrie Industries, PC VR

A new VR sculpting software that comes with all the tools to let users make 3D models. It features tools for both professionals and those only just starting out in VR modelling. You can export your creations for 3D printing too.

Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife (April 22nd) – Fast Travel Games, Quest, Rift

Fast Travel Games is back with its latest effort, a VR horror game set in the World of Darkness universe. In Wraith, you step into the afterlife and explore the haunted halls of Barclay Mansion, investigating the mysterious circumstances of your death.

Star Wars Pinball (April 29th) – Zen Studios, Quest, PC VR

Zen’s tried and true pinball games get the Star Wars treatment… in VR. Star Wars Pinball features tables from across the entire Star Wars saga, including The Mandalorian.

So that’s the new VR games April 2021 list. What are you going to be picking up? Let us know in the comments below!