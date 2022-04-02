New VR Games April 2022: All The Biggest Releases

Looking for the new VR games April 2022 list? We’ve got you covered with our full rundown.

With March madness out of the way (check out our Cosmonious High and Moss: Book 2 reviews), April is shaping up to be another solid month for VR releases, especially on Quest. We’re kicking things off with the launch of Green Hell VR next week and there’s some competition stiff in the city-building genre too. And don’t forget we’re likely to see a lot of new Quest games announced as part of the Meta showcase coming later this month.

For now, though, let’s dig into the new games and updates that are coming your way very soon.

New VR Games April 2022

The Under Presents Live Performances (April 1) – Quest, PC VR

First up, if you’re a fan of live VR events, take note that actors will be returning to The Under Presents this month. You can jump into the social VR experience at certain times to find people roaming the theatrical wasteland offering dynamic performances. If you haven’t tried it before then you’re in for a treat; there’s nothing else quite like this in home-based VR.

Green Hell VR (April 7) – Quest 2

After a SteamVR showing earlier this year, the Quest 2 version of Green Hell VR ends up as the first out of the gate. Survive in a tropical jungle where just about everything wants to kill you, crafting items and foraging food. It’s a full port of the existing flatscreen game. The PC VR version should be following along in May or June.

Meta Quest Gaming Showcase (April 20)

Okay, so not something you’re actually going to play but if you’re at all interested in VR gaming then you’ll no doubt want to tune into the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase on April 20. Expect new game announcements and fresh looks at upcoming titles, including news from Among Us, Cities: VR and Tripwire Interactive. We’ll of course bring you all the latest.

Little Cities (April 21) – Quest

Published by nDreams, Little Cities is a relaxed city builder in which you populate idlyic islands with roads, buildings and services as you look to establish sprawling urban hot spots. Playing from a god mode view, you lay down tracks and place hospitals and schools as you seek to meet the needs of your citizens. It’s a promising project, but it’s not the only city builder coming to Quest this month.

Cities: VR (April 28) – Quest 2

Yes, you read that right, the other VR city building simulator will release just a week after Little Cities. Cities: VR, however, is a spin-off of the popular Skylines game that brings many of its core mechanics to Quest 2. Expect a richly detailed management sim with the ability to bring your creations to life like never before.

Ultrawings 2 (April) – PC VR

After missing its March window, the PC VR version of Ultrawings 2 is now looking to launch sometimes in April. We’re hoping for a visually upgraded take on one of our favorite VR games of 2022 thus far, with five different aircraft to pilot across tons of missions. HOTAS support shoulod hopefully make this the definitive version of the game, too.

Requisition VR (April) – PC VR

Hinge developer Arcadia is back with a new zombie survival game with co-op support. Fashion weapons out of household items and take the fight to the undead like never before. This is an early access build of the game now, so expect more to be added in the coming months.

And that’s the list of new VR games in April 2022! What are you planning on picking up? Let us know in the comments below.