New VR Games August 2021: All The Biggest Releases

With two huge VR sequels and the latest PSVR exclusive, August is shaping up to be another great month of VR game releases. Here’s the full new VR games August 2021 list.

New VR Games August 2021

Stride (August 5th) – Quest

Stride is coming to Quest this month following its PC VR debut last year. If you need a sure-fire way of knowing if you want this title, it’s basically Mirror’s Edge in VR. Make of that what you will.

Price: $14.99

Disc Ninja (August 5th) – Quest

Disc Ninja is essentially frisbee golf set in a magical version of Fuedal Japan. There’ll be 50 different environments to enjoy at your leisure – which gives us Walkabout Mini Golf vibes.

Price: TBD

Carrier Command 2 (August 10th) – PC VR

Carrier Command 2 puts you in charge of deploying both aircraft and amphibious units as you launch your offensive to gain control of the area. It’s also a sequel to a classic 1988 game.

Price: TBD

Fracked (August 20th) – PSVR Exclusive

PSVR’s latest action-packed exclusive is coming towards the end of the month. Fracked was our Upload Access title for July so check out our exclusive interviews, gameplay videos and more right here on UploadVR.

Price: Standard $29.99/£19.99, Deluxe Edition $34.99/£24.99

Lone Echo II (August 24th) – Rift Exclusive & Quest via Link

Lone Echo 2 continues the story of Jack and Liv as you return to the rings of Saturn in this highly anticipated sequel to 2017’s Lone Echo. This is also the very last Oculus Rift exclusive, but you can also play it on Quest via Link.

Price: $39.99

I Expect You To Die 2 (August 24th) – PC VR, Quest & PSVR

The brilliant Schell Games is back with another installment of I Expect You To Die. Evil corporation Zoraxis believes you to be dead, which is the perfect time to go undercover to uncover what they’re up to. There’ll be plenty of puzzles and a chance to meet John Juniper, voiced by actor Will Wheaton.

Price: £24.99 / £18.99

Traffic Jams (August 26th) – PSVR

And finally, Traffic Jams is racing on over to PlayStation VR to finish off the month. Redirect traffic and survive less than normal situations in this fun party game, available either as a single-player campaign or get four other friends to unleash mayhem from their phones in multiplayer.

Price: TBD

We’ve got a few more games expected to release this Summer including Arashi: Castles of Sin, Song in the Smoke, Ionia and Pistol Whip’s latest story updates, so keep an eye out right here at UploadVR for the latest.