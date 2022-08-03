New Quest 2 & PC VR Games August 2022: All The Biggest Releases

Looking for a list of the biggest new VR games coming in August 2022 to Quest 2 and PC VR headsets? We’ve got you covered — here’s our full rundown.

The back half of 2022 is truly underway and it’s looking like it’ll be a relatively quiet month for VR releases — especially for PSVR, with nothing on the release schedule. Nonetheless, here’s a look at everything coming to Quest and PC VR headsets over the next month.

Recently Released – End of July 2022

Before getting into August, there’s a few recently released games and updates that came out at the end of July and weren’t announced when we put our July list together.

Cooking Simulator VR launched on Quest 2 at the end of the month, as well as FPS classics-inspired Shock Troops.

In terms of game updates, Myst just got a big update on Quest adding hand tracking and some juicy new features, while Walkabout Mini Golf released its Labyrinth DLC course. Zero Caliber just released new PvP modes on Quest as well, while PC VR players can jump into Half-Life: Incursion, a new wave-base community-built campaign for Alyx.

New VR Games August 2022

Tower Tag (August 3 – Quest 2 via App Lab)

This futuristic PvP multiplayer shooter is already available on PC VR via Steam Early Access, but it’s now available on Quest via App Lab too. There’s three game modes, 10 maps, a ranked mode, and the option to play 1v1 up to 4v4.

PianoVision (Early August – Quest via App Lab)

PianoVision is an amazing educational app for Quest, allowing you to align a virtual piano to your real keyboard. It then uses passthrough mode to teach you songs, displaying notes falling in sequence toward the keys.

It was initially only available in closed early access back in March. PianoVision creator Zac Reid recently told UploadVR that the app is moving to release on App Lab sometime in early August, likely later this week.

Warplanes: Battles Over Pacific (August 11 – Quest 2)

Home Net Games’ follow-up to Warplanes: WW1 Fighters is coming to the official Quest Store on August 11, after previously launching in Early Access on Steam for PC VR and App Lab for Quest.

Red Matter 2 (August 18 – Quest 2, PC VR)

Perhaps the biggest release this month, Red Matter 2 is the sequel to the original 2019 from Vertical Robot, which set a new standard for stunning visuals on standalone VR hardware. This sequel looks set to do the same on Quest 2, if a recent technical showcase is anything to go by.

Red Matter 2 releases on Quest 2 and PC VR on August 18.

Nerf: Ultimate Championship (August 25 – Quest 2)

Nerf: Ultimate Chapionship will bring the iconic foam toy guns into VR. The game is a team-based, competitive multiplayer title offering a mix of first-person shooter and environmental parkour gameplay, exclusively on Quest 2.

And that’s the list of new VR games for August 2022! What are you planning on trying out? Let us know in the comments below.