New VR Games December 2020: All The Biggest Releases

You’ll have plenty to play over your Christmas break this month, as the new VR games December 2020 list is full of big releases.

Yup, these festivities are probably going to be unlike any other we’ve experienced in our lifetimes, but at least VR developers are stepping up to give us plenty of entertainment. Things might be quiet on the PSVR front but if you have a PC VR or Oculus Quest headset, you’re going to be very busy.

New VR Games December 2020

Frostpoint VR: Proving Grounds (December 1st)

Inxile Entertainment – PC VR

Wasteland 3 and Mage’s Tale developer Inxile returns with its second VR project – a multiplayer shooter in which both sides can be attacked by the alien inhabitants of the world they’re on.

Pistol Whip 2089 DLC (December 1st)

Cloudhead Games – PC VR, Quest (PSVR In 2021)

Pistol Whip’s latest addition is a campaign-themed DLC paying homage to some classic movies. We’ve already blasted our way through it, and you can read some impressions here.

Contractors VR (December 3rd)

Caveman Game Studio – Quest

After an extended stint on SideQuest, the modern military shooter is finally coming to the official Quest store. With over 30 weapons, cross-play between Quest and Rift, and competitive and co-op modes, this is promising to be a robust shooter.

Altdeus: Beyond Chronos (December 3rd)

MyDearest – Quest

The follow-up to Tokyo Chronos is another VR visual novel, this time set in the far flung future where robots battle it out. English voice action and a deeper focus on interactivity have us intrigued.

Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister (December 8th)

Pixel Toys – Quest (Rift In 2021)

The Warhammer 40K universe gets the VR treatment in this all-new first-person shooter that casts you as a butt-kicking Battle Sister. Expect a full single-player campaign with multiplayer options to come.

Ryte: Eye of Atlantis (December 8th)

Orichalcum Pictures – PC VR

Get ready to explore the lost city in this blend of VR exploration and puzzles. Stunning Greek architecture and promising gameplay mechanics have us hopeful for this one.

Myst (December 10th)

Cyan Worlds – Quest

The all-time classic adventure game gets a VR native remake. This reimagining has new art, audio and even the option to randomize puzzles for veteran players.

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond (December 11th)

Respawn Entertainment – PC VR

Arguably the most anticipated VR game on the horizon right now, the legendary developers at Respawn resurrect the long-running shooter franchise. A massive blockbuster campaign and VR multiplayer modes await.

Ven VR Adventure (December 17th)

Monologic Games – Rift (Quest/PSVR Soon)

Ven is another third-person platformer in the style of Moss and Astro Bot. You’ll team up with the friendly alien fox… thing and hop and skip through a range of colorful worlds. If it has even half the magic of its inspirations, it’ll be worth it.

Microsoft Flight Simulator VR Support (Late December)

Asobo Studio – PC VR

Okay, this time we definitely know VR support for Flight Simulator will be coming later this month. Not only that, but it’s going to be landing on every PC VR headset, not just Windows MR. Result!

What are you looking forward to in the list of new VR games December 2020? Let us know in the comments below and follow us on YouTube for more coverage on each!