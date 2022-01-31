New VR Games February 2022: All The Biggest Releases

Looking for the new VR games February 2022 list? We’ve got you covered with our full rundown.

After a whirlwind January with huge releases like Zenith, Wanderer and Hitman 3’s PC VR support, February looks to be just a little quieter. This month is front-heavy with some big releases in the first week, though PC VR fans will have plenty of interesting new oddities to check out over on Steam, too.

As always, you’ll find most of these titles on the Quest, Steam and PSVR stores. Also don’t forget that we often see Quest games launch without notice, so expect more titles to arrive as the month goes on. Oh, and if you want to find out what’s coming a little later in the year check out our 40-strong list of new VR games for 2022. Now, let’s get stuck in.

New VR Games February 2022

Ultrawings 2 (February 3rd) – Quest 2, PC VR to follow

Arguably the biggest release on track for February thus far, Ultrawings 2 is a full sequel to the arcade-style VR flight game. Master a handful of new aircraft and take to the skies to tackle a wide range of new missions across the game’s open environments. Dogfighting is being added as a series first, and the developer estimates it’ll take around 20 hours to complete all of the game’s missions. Expect a PC VR version to follow on from the Quest release.

Les Mills Bodycombat (February 3rd) – Quest 2

OhShape and Chess Club developer Odders is back with a new fitness-focused VR experience. Les Mills takes martial arts inspired workouts to VR. You’ll box targets to the beat and dodge obstacles. With 30 different plans designed for users of all fitness levels, instructors to help you on your way, a full soundtrack and five environments to visit, this could be your next VR workout app.

Paper Birds (February 18th) – PC VR

Paper Birds is a roughly 30 minute VR movie starring heavy hitters like Ed Norton, Joss Stone, and Archie Yates. You follow a young boy named Toto, who navigates a supernatural world using music. With some light interactive elements, this is definitely one for those interested in VR storytelling.

Grid Leaper – (February 28th) – PC VR

Grid Leaper is another experiment in VR platforming, this time hurtling players through environments as they grab bricks with their hands and avoid obstacles. Expect physics-defying leaps across 90 different levels.

And that’s the list of New VR Games February 2022! What are you looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below!