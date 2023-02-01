New VR Games & Releases February 2023: PSVR 2, Quest 2 & More

It’s been a while since we’ve done one of these, but we’re back with a killer month. Here’s a rundown of all the new VR releases coming to Quest 2, PSVR 2, PC VR and Pico platforms in February 2023.

This month is arguably one of the biggest (and most exciting) months for VR in recent history. It’s PSVR 2 launch month, with the headset releasing on February 22 and bringing a whole bunch of launch titles along with it.

We’ve rounded up all the regular releases for this month, alongside all the big PSVR 2 launch titles as well.

Recent VR Releases – End of 2022, Beginning of 2023

Before we get into the upcoming month, here’s a list of things to check out from the last few months, if you missed them.

Our VR Game of the Year for 2022 was What the Bat? which released last November and is definitely worth checking out. November also saw some other notable releases such as Iron Man VR, Among Us VR, Espire 2, Broken Edge and Kartoffl.

In December, we saw the release of Compound, Hubris and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution. Just last month, we were treated to Primal Hunt, PathCraft, GRID Legends, Colossal Cave and Silhouette.

New VR Games February 2023

Windlands 2 (Quest 2) – February 2

Five years after launching on PC VR, Windlands 2 is coming to Quest 2 on February 2.

Barbaria (Quest, PC VR) – February 9

Barbaria presents an exciting mix of first-person combat, asynchronous multiplayer raids and diorama-like base building. It comes to Quest 2 and leaves Early Access on Steam on February 9. Keep an eye out for our full review around launch.

Drop Dead: The Cabin (Quest 2, Pico 4) – February 16

One of our most anticipated titles of the year, Drop Dead: The Cabin looks set to mix CoD: Zombies gameplay and the style of Stranger Things into an engaging multiplayer co-op experience. You can read our hands-on from last year at Gamescom.

PSVR 2 Launch Titles February 2023

Horizon Call of the Mountain (PSVR 2) – February 22

A spin-off of the popular open-world series, Horizon Call of the Mountain comes to PSVR 2 as a launch title on February 22.

Resident Evil Village (PSVR 2) – February 22

Resident Evil Village will receive a free update on February 22 adding support for PSVR 2.

Gran Turismo 7 (PSVR 2) – February 22

Gran Turismo 7 comes to PSVR 2 at launch as a free upgrade for existing owners of the PS5 release, with the entire game playable in VR.

Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition (PSVR 2) – February 22

This enhanced edition packages both parts from the original Quest release into one complete offering on PSVR 2, available at launch.

Cities: VR – Enhanced Edition (PSVR 2) February 22

This new version of Cities: VR will offer some marked improvements over the Quest release, thanks to the horsepower of the PS5. You can read more details in our hands-on from last month.

What the Bat? (PSVR 2) – February 22

Our VR Game of the Year for 2022 comes to PSVR 2 at launch on February 22. You can read our review of the Quest release here.

Pavlov (PSVR 2) – February 22

Pavlov is coming to PSVR 2 at launch, with support for crossplay with PC VR players.

Fantavision 202x (PSVR 2) – February 22

Fantavision 202x is a reboot of a PS2-era puzzle game, set to release exclusively on PSVR 2 at launch.

Kayak VR: Mirage (PSVR 2) – February 22

First released on PC VR last year, Kayak VR: Mirage releases for PSVR 2 at launch this month.

Altair Breaker (PSVR 2) – February 22

Multiplayer sword-fighting game Altair Breaker comes to PSVR 2 at launch, with support for you and three other player to fight AI across an abandoned floating city.

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate – Episode 1 and 2 (PSVR 2) – February 22

First two episodes of the ongoing episodic trilogy from MyDearest will arrive on PSVR 2 at launch on February 22, with Episode 3 to come at a later date.

Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat! (PSVR 2) – February 22

After releasing for Quest in 2020, Kizuna AI comes to PSVR 2 at launch.

The Tale of Onogoro (PSVR 2) – February 22

The Tale of Onogoro releases on February 22 for PSVR 2, with a release on the original PSVR to follow in winter.

The Last Clockwinder (PSVR 2) – February 22

One of the best puzzles games that released on Quest last year, The Last Clockwinder comes over to PSVR 2 at launch later this month.

Cave Digger 2: Dig Harder (PSVR 2) – February 22

Gear up and explore ever-shifting caves extracting as many valuables as possible solo or in 4-player co-op!

A sequel to 2019 mining sim Cave Digger, Cave Digger 2: Dig Deeper comes to PSVR 2 on February 22, with a physical release planned for March 3.

Townsmen VR (PSVR 2) – February 22

After releasing on PC VR last year, Townsmen VR arrives on PSVR 2 later this month.

Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded (PSVR 2) – February 22

Originally released as a Quest exclusive, this Zombieland arcade shooter will be available on PSVR 2 from launch.

Tentacular (PSVR 2) – February 22

Another hidden gem that released last year on Quest, Tentacular brings its springy tentacles to PSVR 2 on February 22.

Cosmonious High (PSVR 2) – February 22

Following a release on PC VR and Quest headsets last year, Owlchemy Labs brings its latest release, Cosmonious High, to PSVR 2 on February 22.

Existing PSVR Games Coming to PSVR 2

There’s also group of existing PSVR titles that will be available on PSVR 2 at launch, many of which include upgrades to take advantage of the headset’s new technology. The following PSVR titles will be available on PSVR 2 at launch:

Demeo, Song in the Smoke, Puzzling Places, Rez Infinite, Synth Riders, Tetris Effected Connected, Thumper, Moss Book 1 and 2, After the Fall, Zenith, Pistol Whip, Job Simulator and Vacation Simulator.

Most (but not all) of these titles are available on PSVR 2 as a free upgrade for existing owners. You can read more here.

That’s our list of upcoming VR games and releases for February 2023. What are you looking forward to playing? Let us know in the comments.