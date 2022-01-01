New VR Games January 2022: All The Biggest Releases

Looking for the new VR games January 2022 list? We’ve got you covered with our full rundown.

Happy New Year! No time to waste – let’s get stuck in which a bunch of new VR goodness. 2022 is starting off strong with a port of an indie gem, a second chance to play a VR MMO, the PC VR version of a AAA great and more. Plus, we’ll finally get to see if the long-anticipated VR puzzler, Wanderer, has been worth the wait. All-in-all, not a bad way to kick off the year!

As always, you’ll find most of these titles on the Quest, Steam and PSVR stores. Also don’t forget that we often see Quest games launch without notice, so expect more titles to arrive as the month goes on. Oh, and if you want to find out what’s coming a little later in the year check out our 40-strong list of new VR games for 2022. Now, let’s get stuck in.

New VR Games January 2022

The Shore VR (January 8) – PC VR

The VR port of this intriguing indie game was first promised in 2021 and now it’s coming in hot. The Shore is an adventure title that’s inspired by the works of H.P. Lovecraft. Try not to go mad as you come face-to-face with some of his most iconic creations. The VR port features full motion control support and more, so we’re hopeful for an immersive experience.

Zenith Beta 2 (January 13 – 17) – Quest, PSVR, PC VR

If you missed last month’s first beta there’s another chance to check out sprawling VR MMO RPG, Zenith, right around the corner. The first weekend offered a broad look at how the game features traditional genre tropes mixed with VR interactivity and there was hours of content to get lost in. This will likely be the last chance to try the game for free before it launches in full later on in the year. Just make sure to keep an eye on developer Ramen VR for access codes as this isn’t a strictly open beta, but it is available on all platforms.

Sword Reverie (January 21) – PC VR

The early access release of this JRPG-inspired action game is just around the corner. Wield elemental powers to take out deadly monsters and explore a vast kingdom. The pre-release version includes a lot of the early game, with more to come over the course of the year. It might be worth keeping an eye on this one, though there’s a lot of room for it to grow.

Wanderer (January 28) – PSVR, PC VR

Wanderer is a time-traveling puzzler in which you follow a sentient pocketwatch across the globe to visit festivals, ancient civilizations and sci-fi futures. Need we say more? This is a gorgeous-looking adventure that we’re hoping keeps immersive interactivity right at its heart. It’s also the first installment in what’s intended to be a series of games, so we’re very much looking forward to the future of Wanderer.

Hitman 3 (TBA January) – PC VR

No, we didn’t get the wrong year; Hitman 3 is getting full support for PC VR headsets to mark its one-year anniversary, ending the timed PSVR-exclusive period. This will be a free update to anyone that already owns the experience and you can expect the entire game to be playable inside VR as well as Hitman 1 and 2 levels if you already own them. Oh and, yes, it has two-handed motion control support. Needless to say we’re very excited – this is likely to be a marked improvement over the console version from last year.

And that’s the list of New VR Games January 2022! What are you looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below!