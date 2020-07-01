New VR Games July 2020: The Biggest Releases This Month

Summer drought? More like summer flood; our list of new VR games for July 2020 is packed with promising titles to check out.

Quest owners are getting a lot of love with month with three highly-anticipated ports on the way, while PSVR fans have something to gloat about with the release of Iron Man VR this week (!) and Pistol Whip coming soon. Plus there’s a huge update for The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners planned and a heck of a lot more.

New VR Games July 2020

Shooty Skies: Overdrive – July 2nd (Quest, Rift)

An ultra-adorable bullet hell shooter in which you steer your vehicle with your hand and fight off waves of 8-bit villains. Fair warning: meme’s aplenty.

Marvel’s Iron Man VR – July 3rd (PSVR)

It’s time to suit up as Tony Stark for the very first time in VR. Marvel’s Iron Man VR offers a full campaign starring the armored Avenger, available exclusively on PSVR. We can’t wait.

Budget Cuts – July 10th (PSVR)

Neat Corp’s VR stealth debut finally sneaks onto PSVR, over two years since its original release. Escape the mundanity of the 9 – 5 and throw knives at robots in what’s become a bit of a VR icon.

Five Nights At Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted – July 16th (Quest)

Yes, you no longer have to spam our Twitter posts and Showcase comments; Steel Wool Studios’ VR fright-fest touches down on Oculus Quest in mid-July.

Into the Radius – 20th July (SteamVR)

Inspired in-part by the STALKER series, Into The Radius has been slowly gathering steam in Early Access for a fair few months now, and it’s finally ready for its full release.

Dreams – July 22nd (PSVR)

The long-awaited PSVR support for Media Molecule’s game creator is finally here. We’ve seen some incredible inventions in Dreams since its launch on PS4 earlier this year, and the PSVR version promises to bring all that creativity to the headset in a free update.

In Death: Unchained – July 23rd (Quest)

The fantasy rouge-lite combat game that gets as close to Dark Souls in VR as we’ve yet traveled finally lands on Oculus Quest. Entirely revamped for the platform, expect an addictive experience.

Pistol Whip – July 28th (PSVR)

After months of waiting, Cloudhead Games’ searing rhythm shooter dances its way onto PSVR, offering Superhot-infused John Wick action with a hint of Beat Saber. Delicious.

Onward – July 30th (Quest)

It’s taken a little longer than hoped by Onward is finally coming to Oculus Quest at the very end of the month. Military simulation action finally goes wireless!

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Meat Grinder Update – July (PSVR, Rift, SteamVR)

Saints & Sinners’ first big content drop since its January launch is nearly with us, delivering a huge new horde mode and more.

Vertigo Remastered – July (SteamVR)

Zulubo Productions revisits its original single-player shooter with a full makeover. The perfect opportunity to get ready for Vertigo 2.

Which new VR games for July 2020 are you looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below!