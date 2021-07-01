New VR Games July 2021: All The Biggest Releases

Looking for the new VR games July 2021 list? We’ve got you covered.

Thought the first half of the year was a little slow for new VR games? You weren’t alone but, don’t worry, July seems to be where things pick up steam. We’ve got a huge number of games to cover this month, from all-new VR shooters to long-awaited ports and even a PSVR exclusive. Time to dig in!

Don’t forget you’ll be able to find these experiences on the Oculus Quest Store, SteamVR and the PlayStation Store.

New VR Games July 2021

Chess Club (July 1) – Quest

Chess… in VR! Chess Club lets you experience the classic game for the first time on Oculus Quest, complete with both classic pieces and a set of animated character pieces for anyone that finds normal chess just a bit… bland?

Tarzan (July 1) – Quest

The Lord of the Jungle returns! After the PC VR release of this episodic adventure last year the game is finally coming to standalone. Swing on vines, beat up the baddies, save gorillas and, oh yes, do the yell.

Madrid Noir (July 1) – Quest

A new VR movie from No Ghost and Atlas V, Madrid Noir follows a young girl on her summer stay with her uncle in Madrid, where she begins to unravel a dangerous mystery.

Waltz of the Wizard: Natural Magic (July 6) – Quest, PC VR

Aldin’s long-awaited up update to Waltz of the Wizard is nearly here. It turns the tech demo into a much more fleshed-out experience with new areas to explore and enemies to defeat using your magic.

Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual (July 8) – Quest (PC VR, PSVR later)

The iconic duo make their VR debut in this whacky adventure game. Let Sam & Max take you under their wing as you experience a day in the life of the freelance police.

Sniper Elite VR (July 8) – Quest, PSVR, PC VR

Sniper Elite VR finally steps out of the shadows later this month. Rebellion’s popular series makes the move to headsets with a first-person view, a full single-player campaign and, oh yes, VR X-RAY Killcams.

Zombieland VR: Headshot Fever (July 9) – PC VR (Quest already available)

Zombieland’s score-driven approach to the zombie apocalypse is readying up for its PC VR debut. Tackle courses filled with the undead, trying to rack up points with as much skill as possible. And, of course, don’t forget to double-tap.

Walkabout Mini Golf (July 15) – PC VR (Quest already available)

One of Quest’s best sports titles launches on PC VR headsets. Walkabout offers a rich mini golf experience with a bunch of courses, authentic physics and multiplayer support.

A Township Tale (July 15) – Quest (PC VR already available)

This thoughtfully designed VR adventure is making its long-awaited transition to Quest this month. A Township Tale is all about building up a town, completing jobs and exploring the world as a number of different classes.

Stones of Harlath (July 15) – PC VR (Quest already available)

After a Quest launch last month Garage Collective’s VR dungeon-crawling throwback hits PC headsets. This one’s all about clearing dungeons with gesture-based magic attacks and appreciating the game’s fantastic retro art style. You can read our review here.

Little Witch Academia: VR Broom Racing (July 15) – PSVR, PC VR (Quest already available)

The anime hit brings its VR debut to PSVR and PC VR this month. VR Broom Racing sees you enroll at the Luna Nova Witchcraft Academy, meet the popular cast of characters and zoom around like a real witch.

The Secret of Retropolis (July 21) – PC VR

A Lucasarts-style point and click adventure with a gorgeous art style – The Secret of Retropolis looks like this month’s sleeper hit. Investigate a city-wide conspiracy, solve puzzles and do it all from the comfort of a chair.

Winds & Leaves (July 27) – PSVR

An intriguing PSVR exclusive, Winds & Leaves is all about reconnecting with nature through the magic of VR. Grow and nurture a forest, survive different climates and take in the stunning sights when Winds & Leaves arrives towards the end of the month.

Synth Riders (July 27) – PSVR

The long-awaited PSVR version of Synth Riders launches at the end of the month. Grab orbs to the beat and get your groove on to the game’s vibrant art style and ever-growing list of tracks.

Arcsmith (July 29) – Quest

A new game just announced from John Wick Hex studio Bithell Games, Arcsmith is an intriguing VR puzzle title in which you build machinery onboard a peaceful space station that gets drawn into the heart of an intergalactic conflict.

And that’s the new VR games July 2021 list! Let us know what you’re picking up.