New VR Games July 2022: All The Biggest Releases

Looking for the new VR games July 2022 list? We’ve got you covered with our full rundown.

We’re into the second half of the year and things are looking up with a healthy month of good releases. Both PC VR and Quest headsets have a lot of new content to look forward to, so let’s dive right in.

New VR Games July 2022

F1 22 – PC VR

At long last an official F1 game has full PC VR support. Take to the track in the world’s fastest cars and master circuits as you experience pit stops and hard breaks in first-person. We think the VR integration here is very decent, though it could use a few tweaks.

Vail VR Open Beta (July 1) – PC VR

After a lengthy alpha testing phase, Vail is opening up to more players with its beta. Jump into this tactical multiplayer shooter and take on enemy teams in Counter-Strike-style matches.

Ruinsmagus (July 7) – Quest 2, PC VR

This is a VR dungeon crawler in which you repeatedly head into some ancient ruins to take on enemies. Between levels you upgrade your magical attacks and meet new members of a neighboring town. With over 25 missions planned, we’re looking forward to seeing how this one holds up.

PatchWorld (July 7) – Quest

Another VR music maker – PatchWorld is all about creating unique sounds in unique settings and sharing them with friends. Expect multiplayer support and more in future updates.

Thief Simulator VR – Greenview Street (July 7) – Quest 2

Originally on PC VR, a Quest port of this VR stealth game arrives in July. Break into buildings and swipe precious items in this non-violent stealth game that has you upgrading your skills as you go.

Kayak VR: Mirage (July 12) – PC VR

Okay, this time we’re pretty sure it’s coming out. After multiple delays the visually-stunning Kayak VR: Mirage is due to release in mid-July. We recently saw a new environment inspired by Costa Rica and it looks just as gorgeous as the rest of the game.

The Twilight Zone VR (July 14) – Quest 2

A unique take on the classic series that features three stories that put you right in the middle of the action. We’ll be interested to see if Twilight Zone offers some truly terrifying tales unlike anything else we’ve seen in VR.

Moss: Book II (July 21) – Quest 2

Quill returns for the standalone version of her second adventure. Moss 2 already melted our hearts on PSVR a little earlier this year but we’re looking forward to seeing how the Quest version stacks up too.

And that’s the list of new VR games July 2022 line-up! What are you planning on picking up? Let us know in the comments below.