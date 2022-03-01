New VR Games March 2022: All The Biggest Releases

Looking for the new VR games March 2022 list? We’ve got you covered with our full rundown.

After a pretty quiet February, there’s thankfully a lot to talk about in March. There are big new releases in the form of Outlier and the full release of Vox Machinae as well as updates for Population: One and Until You Fall. Plus we have a movie to talk about! Let’s get stuck in.

New VR Games March 2022

The Soloist (March 3rd) – Quest

Free-climbing megastar Alex Honnold stars in this 360 degree Oculus TV movie, airing in two parts. You might recognize that name from the movie Free Solo from a few years ago, in which he climbed El Capitan in Yosemite without a rope. Here you’ll follow Honnold on a series of death-defying climbs in 3D.

Liteboxer (March 3rd) – Quest

Another jab at a VR fitness subscription, this time focussing on boxing. Punch along to songs from Bon Jovi, Lady Gaga, and more as the app tracks the force and accuracy of your hits. The app’s going to cost $18.99 a month and there’s a seven-day free trial for anyone interested.

Vox Machinae (March 3rd) – Quest 2, PC VR

After a long stint in early access, Vox Machinae is finally getting a full release that includes a Quest 2 version and a full single-player campaign alongside the staple multiplayer. Jump into an immersive mech cockpit and travel to alien planets to do battle with other corporations, targetting specific parts to remove arms and deal maximum damage.

Warhammer 40K: Battle Sister (March 8th) – SteamVR

This is Battle Sister’s first showing on a non-Oculus platform having first released on Quest years ago. In this first-person shooter, you join the ranks of the titular group, taking the fight across the galaxy in a single-player campaign. Post-launch updates have brought in a co-op horde mode and more, which you can expect to be present in this release.

Virtuoso (March 10th) – Quest, PC VR

The first VR title published by Fast Travel Games, Virtuoso is a unique music-making app. Use a variety of unique tools to conjure up your electronic music. Jump on a drum kit or pluck virtual strings, then share your creations with everyone else.

Outlier (March 16th) – PC VR

Against and Stride developer JoyWay is back with yet another big PC VR title. Outlier is a first-person shooter with roguelite action, sending players to an alien planet where they’ll fight hordes of deadly inhabitants, using supernatural powers and upgraded firearms to get as far into a run as possible. This is an early access release for now but expect a full launch soon along with a Quest version.

Tale of the Onogoro (March 17th) – Quest 2

The developer of The Last Labyrinth is back with another adventure. Join forces with a Japanese high priestess and take on mythical monsters in this mix of puzzling and action.

Population: One Metropolis Map (March 17th) – Quest, PC VR

Population: One is getting an all-new map. Yes, you read that right. This isn’t just an extension to the existing area but an entirely new environment set within a futuristic city landscape. It promises to be one of the biggest changes to the game since it first launched a few years ago. We’ll bring you more details when we have them.

Startenders (March 17th) – Quest, PSVR, PC VR

Another VR cooking game. Or, well, it sort of is anyway. In Startenders you’re the bartender at an intergalactic venue, whipping up whatever fancy cocktails the customers want.

Until You Fall Weapons (March 17th) – Quest, PSVR, PC VR

A free update to one of our favorite VR games ever, this is Until You Fall’s first big change in over a year. Three new weapons await you in this update, introducing two-handed play styles, whilst a host of other tweaks and fixes are sure to refine the experience.

Ultrawings 2 (March) – PC VR

After a fantastic launch on Quest last month, the PC VR version of Ultrawings 2 is expected to release at some point this month. Expect the same massive game filled with loads of different challenges, only improved with better visuals and, for those that want it, HOTAS support.

And that’s the list of new VR games in March 2022! What are you planning on picking up? Let us know in the comments below.