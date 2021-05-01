New VR Games May 2021: All The Biggest Releases

Looking for the new VR games May 2021 list? We’ve got you covered.

We’re moving into Summer and releases are certainly heating up for VR headsets. Well, they are for the Oculus Quest at least – most of the big titles launching this month are on the standalone headset, though there are some offerings for PSVR and PC VR too. Let’s dig in!

New VR Games May 2021

Demeo (May 6th) – Quest, PC VR

Boardgame night moves to VR in Demeo, a four-player tabletop dungeon-crawling RPG that has you rolling die, casting spells and slaying monsters. Look out for a flat-screen version later this year too.

The Wizards: Dark Times (May 6th) – Quest

Carbon Studio’s fantasy adventure finally touches down on Quest. The Wizards has you summoning spells by making gestures with your motion controllers. Cast fire balls, shoot ice arrows and take on the linear single-player campaign, which is a first for the franchise.

Zero Caliber: Reloaded (May 13th) – Quest

The Quest version of the popular PC VR shooter is nearly ready to go. Zero Caliber packs a full single-player campaign and co-op support for up to four players, with weapon customizations promising a realistic combat experience.

Puzzle Bobble VR (May 20th) – Quest

The classic arcade puzzle game comes to VR for the first time. Puzzle Bobble is the ultimate color-matching experience. Arm yourself with a bobble cannon and blast your way through over 100 puzzles. Plus those dinosaurs have never looked so cute.

Wraith on SteamVR (May 25th) – SteamVR

Following last month’s launch on Rift and Quest, Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife haunts SteamVR later in May. Travel to the Barclay Mansion as an undead Wraith and uncover the mystery behind your death, all while trying to keep your pants dry.

Solaris (TBA May) – PSVR

There isn’t an exact date yet but the PSVR version of Solaris should be touching down in May. Fast arena-style combat awaits in the new game from the makers of Firewall: Zero Hour and support for Sony’s Aim controller is in too.

That’s the list of new VR games for May 2021. What are you going to be picking up? Let us know in the comments below!