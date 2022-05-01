New VR Games May 2022: All The Biggest Releases

Looking for the new VR games May 2022 list? We’ve got you covered with our full rundown.

After a full April with the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase we’re back to a steady supply of launches in May. nDreams is bringing two titles to the table, and there are some intriguing new indie projects to check out, too.

New VR Games May 2022

Fracked (May 5) – PC VR

After releasing as PSVR exclusive in 2021, nDreams blockbuster shooter arrives on PC VR headsets in early May. Fracked offers a fast-paced single-player campaign in which you’ll ski down mountains and infiltrate the facility of a shady corporation up to no good.

Little Cities (May 12) – Quest

After a last-minute delay in April, this breezy city building sim is now looking to launch on Quest 1 and 2 in mid-May. Build your own urban sprawls across multiple levels, upgrading cities to unlock new features and buildings. Future updates will add hand tracking support, too.

Omega Pilot (May 12) – PC VR

Hit the race track in this futuristic driving game from XOCUS. This early access release features asynchronous multiplayer, but expect realtime multiplayer and more in the full version planned for the end of 2022.

Swordsman VR (May 26) – Quest

This long-running VR combat game is finally ready for an App Lab release on Quest. You’ll need to slice and dice foes across different arenas and eras of history. At the same time, the Advanced Combat update will launch across Quest, PSVR and PC VR bringing thousands of new animations to the game and more.

The Last Taxi VR (May 31) – PC VR

A unique VR conversation simulator in which you have to keep clients talking as you taxi them around a futuristic metropolis. Learn about the divide between classes and earn money to keep your vehicle in top condition.

And that’s the list of new VR games May 2022 line-up! What are you planning on picking up? Let us know in the comments below.