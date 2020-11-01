New VR Games November 2020: All The Biggest Releases

What are the biggest new VR games for November 2020? Find out in this month’s full rundown! Now that the excitement of Quest 2’s launch is behind us, it’s time to start digging into the content. Sadly November isn’t the biggest month for VR releases (to be fair, there are three new consoles coming out), but there’s still some big stuff to look forward to on both PC and standalone. New VR Games November 2020

Grapple Tournament (November 5th)

Tomorrow Games – PC VR

Strap in for some arena-style multiplayer action in Grapple Tournament, a VR shooter hitting Early Access at the start of the month.

House Flipper VR (November 5th)

Frozen District – PC VR

After starting renovations on Oculus Quest earlier this year, House Flipper finds a home on SteamVR, letting players make treasure from trash.

Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister (November 12th)

Pixel Toys – Quest

The first of two Warhammer VR games on the horizon, Battle Sister brings us to the iconic 40K universe for chunky first-person shooter combat on Quest

Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge (November 19th)

ILMXLAB – Quest

Yet another Star Wars VR game his here to hyperspace us off to a galaxy far, far away. This time we’ll be visting new planets, wielding blasters and meeting Yoda in Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge.

Hinge: Episode 1 (November 27th)

Arcadia – PC VR

Halloween may be behind us but nobody told Hinge. This new VR horror game has players surviving in a giant skyscraper transported to another dimension.

Microsoft Flight Simulator VR (TBD)

Asobo Studio – Windows headsets (SteamVR TBA)

The incredibly ambitious and stunningly authentic world of Microsoft Flight Simulator finally gets support for VR headsets. This is coming to the HP Reverb G2 and other Windows VR devices first, with other headsets to follow later.

HP Reverb G2 (TBD)

Speaking of Reverb! The headset itself is out this month, with pre-orders arriving throughout November. We’re looking forward to trying this PC VR headset’s improved optics.