New VR Games November 2021: All The Biggest Releases

Looking for the new VR games November 2021 list? We’ve got you covered with our full rundown.

The holiday season is upon us once more and we’ve got a lot of new VR releases competing for space under your virtual tree next month. From the surprise release of a PC VR classic on Quest to the return of the Warhammer franchise, there’s a lot to talk about. So let’s dig in.

As always, you’ll find most of these titles on the Quest, Steam and PSVR stores.

New VR Games November 2021

Free PS Plus Games (November 2) – PSVR

First up, PlayStation fans, don’t miss the three free PSVR games being added to PS Plus tomorrow. They include The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, The Persistence and Until You Fall, three of the best games on the system. What a way to celebrate your fifth birthday, PSVR.

HTC Vive Flow (Early November)

Also arriving early this month is the HTC Vive Flow, HTC’s new slim headset designed for watching video content and using some less demanding VR games and apps. The headset looks like a pair of glasses and pairs with your phone as a means of control and to access apps like YouTube and Netflix.

In Death: Unchained Desolation Update (November 3) – Quest

Excellent VR roguelite In Death: Unchained gets its next major update adding an all-new world to the experience. Expect new arrow and enemy types as well as further improved visuals for one of Quest’s best games.

Ancient Dungeon (November 3) – Quest via App Lab, PC VR Early Access

Physics-driven, retro-inspired dungeon crawling gets an early access release. Ancient Dungeon will have you tackling runs of a randomized dungeon, defeating enemies with melee combat and unlocking better loot. We’ve enjoyed previous hands-on sessions with the game and are looking forward to more.

Forest Farm (November 3) – Quest via App Lab, PC VR

Stardew Valley meets VR in this relaxing farming sim. Grow crops, tend to animals and then earn money by selling them so you can buy better tools and equipment to take your land even further.

Blade & Sorcery: Nomad – (November 4) – Quest 2

VR’s bloodiest battle simulator finally gets an Oculus Quest 2 release. Nomad is a new version of the game for standalone VR that still aims to include as many features from the PC version as possible. So you’ll still get stabby physics and the game’s new dungeons mode, with more to come post-launch.

Real VR Fishing Year 2 Update (November 6) – Quest, PC VR

It’s another year for VR’s best fishing game, which means tons of new features and improvements as part of the year two update. That includes a reworked in-game store, better tutorial and more.

Captain Toonhead vs The Punks From Outer Space – (November 11) – Quest, PC VR

A whacky and polished tower defense game in which players defend the galaxy from a deadly gang of punks. Strategically place towers and even control them from a first-person perspective in the story-driven single-player campaign.

Gravitational (November 11) – PC VR, PSVR

A new VR puzzle game that plays with gravity, Gravitational casts you as Sebastian, a physically challenged scientist that must make a dangerous journey through the path of a faulty reactor when his experiments go wrong. Expect zero-gravity locomotion and object manipulation to help you carve a path forward.

ShapesXR – (November 11) – Quest

The team behind Tvori is releasing this new VR prototyping app that lets multiple users meet up in VR to collaborate on product designs and more.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall – (November 17) – PC VR

The Wizards developer Carbon Studio returns with this new Warhammer VR game. Set in the Age of Sigmar universe, you’ll wield legendary weapons as you take the fight to the ghostly Nighthaunt. The PC VR version is arriving first, with an Oculus Quest port expected later down the line.

Topgolf with Pro Putt – Full Course Update (November 18) – Quest 2

After focusing on putting at launch, Topgolf is finally getting full swing courses later this month. You’ll get a brand new Cliffs course for free with another level arriving as DLC. Plus there’s a new social clubhouse.

And that’s the list of New VR Games November 2021! What are you looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below!