New VR Games October 2020: All The Biggest Releases

What are the biggest new VR games for October 2020? Find out in this month’s full rundown!

We know, we know, there are two things on your mind this month: X-Wings and standalones. Star Wars: Squadrons and the Oculus Quest 2 combine to make this arguably VR’s biggest month yet, but there’s plenty more to look forward to this month. Let’s dive in.

New VR Games October 2020

Star Wars: Squadrons (October 2nd)

EA Motive – PC VR, PSVR

If there were any VR game that might ever be able to steal a bit of Quest 2’s spotlight this month, it’s this. Squadrons will fulfill many a dream when it lets us take part in multiplayer space battles in X-Wings and TIE Fighters later this week.

Blaston (October 8th)

Resolution Games – Quest, Quest 2

Tense VR showdowns are the highlight of Resolution Games’ latest Quest experience. Two players will need the fastest fingers, heads and torsos if they’re to avoid the other’s hail of bullets while trying to gun them down.

Oculus Quest 2 (October 13th)

Facebook

Here’s the big one. Facebook’s latest standalone VR headset arrives, bringing with it improved resolution, more horsepower and a lighter, more comfortable design, all starting at $299. Expect launch games aplenty.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (October 13th)

Skydance Interactive – Quest, Quest 2

Somehow Skydance Interactive has managed to fit one of the year’s best VR games onto Quest and Quest 2. How does it hold up? Find out when Saints & Sinners makes its long-awaited debut on the standalone headsets.

Little Witch Academia: VR Broom Racing (October 13th)

UNIVRS – Quest

Little Witch Academia gets its own VR game! Shoot through the sky on your broom and interact with the series’ colorful cast of characters.

Rez Infinite (October 13th)

Enhance Games – Quest

A beloved classic gets its long-awaited Quest treatment. Rez is a relaxing on-rails shooter with pulsating visuals that utterly astound you.

Space Channel 5: Kinda Funky News Flash! (October 13th)

Grounding – Quest

Another Japanese hit comes to VR. Space Channel 5 is a dancing game in which you move to the beat to take down evil aliens.

Beat Saber Multiplayer (October 13th)

Beat Games – Quest, PSVR, PC VR

Beat Saber’s brand new Multiplayer update will be coming to all its platforms – including Quest 2 – where you and 4 friends tackle any of the game’s tracks together.

Kizuna Ai

Another Japanese favorite here – Kizuna Ai Touch The Beat is a glowstick-waving idol-adoring simulator.

AGOS: A Game Of Space (October 28th)

Ubisoft – PC VR

An intriguing and atmospheric space exploration game, AGOS has you piloting a ship through star systems, analyzing deep space and assembling upgrades. This one was surprise-announced in September and we haven’t seen much about it since, so there’s still a lot to learn.

What do you make of the new VR games October 2020 list? Let us know in the comments below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more coverage.