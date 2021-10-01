New VR Games October 2021: All The Biggest Releases

Looking for the new VR games October 2021 list? We’ve got you covered with our full rundown.

October is a frankly daunting month for VR releases with an enormous number of new games to talk about. From yet another new version of Resident Evil 4 to the launch of the final Oculus Rift exclusive, there’s sure to be something for you in this month’s selection. Let’s take a look.

As always you’ll find most of these titles on the Quest, Steam and PSVR stores.

New VR Games October 2021

Men in Black Arcade (October 1) – Dreamscape LA

Get down to Dreamscape in LA to be one of the first to experience a new Men in Black location-based VR experience. We don’t know what the experience involves but we’re guessing aliens, suits and hopefully some Noisy Crickets.

Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey (October 5)

Classic color matching gameplay comes to PSVR in a new version of Puzzle Bobble that reimagines the timeless series for 3D. Shoot bobbles with the Move controllers, take part in competitive multiplayer and, if you’re so inclined, join in on flatscreen too.

Song in the Smoke (October 7) – Quest, PSVR, Rift

17-Bit’s promising VR survival game will have you hunting for food, crafting resources and adapting to an advanced ecosystem with intelligent creature AI. We’re hoping that Song in the Smoke will offer a deep survival experience anyone can enjoy.

Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife (October 7) – PSVR

Having already launched on Quest and PC, Fast Travel Games’ spooky survival horror brings the World of Darkness universe to PSVR early in October. Become a Wraith, avoid horrifying Specters and try to solve the mystery behind your death.

Shadowgate VR: The Mines of Mythrok (October 7) – Quest

A fantasy adventure game exclusive to Oculus Quest, Shadowgate is actually the first VR entry in a very long-running series that dates back to Macintosh PCs. You’ll wield magic, ride minecarts and explore ancient dwarven mines in what’s intended to be the first part of a new series.

Loco Dojo Unleashed (October 7) – Quest

Mario Party for VR, anyone? That’s pretty much Loco Dojo’s pitch, pitting up to four players head-to-head in frantic minigames. Unleashed is a revamped version specific to Quest, but it thankfully still features Brian Blessed and cross-buy with the Rift version.

Lone Echo II (October 12) – Rift

After numerous delays, the final Oculus Rift exclusive is nearly upon us. Lone Echo is a gorgeous, story-driven sci-fi series with a deep focus on exploration, platforming and puzzle solving. We can’t wait to catch up with Jack and Liv’s zero gravity adventures later this month.

Eye of the Temple (October 14) – PC VR

Eye of the Temple has been a long-time coming, but we’re still excited for this room-scale-based platformer. Navigate an ancient temple using moving tiles and crack your whip to avoid deadly traps. Just make sure you have the space to play before diving into this one.

Unplugged (October 21) – Quest (PC later)

Think of Unplugged as Guitar Hero… just without a guitar. This VR rhythm game uses finger-tracking for a unique air guitar experience. The tracklist includes the likes of The Clash, Rush, Weezer and Ozzy Osbourne. But will it actually work? We’ll find out later this month but don’t miss our Access coverage for more details.

Resident Evil 4 (October 21) – Quest 2

The immortal survival horror hit gets a brand new version designed exclusively for the Oculus Quest 2. Relive Leon’s journey through the horrors and try not to get your head cut off as you undertake a mission to save the President’s daughter. How will the game translate to VR? We’re eager to find out.

Do Not Open (Ocotber 31) – PSVR

PSVR fans have a real Halloween treat with Do Not Open on October 31st, a horror game announced last year where you’ll face plenty of scary puzzles as you try to escape the house. Heads up – puzzles, riddles and events are meant to change with each subsequent playthrough.

Iron Rebellion (Possibly October) – PC VR

This is a tentative date but the developers of promising VR mech game, Iron Rebellion, say that Early Access is just weeks away. We’ve had our eye on its immersive combat for some time, so fingers crossed this one delivers.

And that’s the list of New VR Games October 2021! What are you looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below!