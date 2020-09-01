New VR Games September 2020: The Biggest Releases This Month

What are the biggest new VR games for September 2020? Find out in this month’s full rundown!

After a slow August, the year’s releases are picking up steam as we head into the holiday season. September should offer a little something for everyone, from hardcore zombie action in a new Walking Dead VR game to family-friendly party thrills in Cook-Out. Let’s dig in to the new VR games for September 2020.

New VR Games September 2020

Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale (September 3rd)

Resolution Games – Rift, Quest

Resolution Games’ latest VR party game, Cook-Out, riffs on Overcooked, getting up to four players to work together to make sandwiches as quickly as possible. It promises a hectic good time as ingredients fly and customers, including werewolves, get peckish.

Falcon Age (September 3rd)

Outerloop Games – Quest

A heartfelt adventure telling the story of a girl and her feathered companion, Falcon Age comes to Oculus Quest for the first time. We liked it a lot on PSVR, and have high hopes for this port.

Stride (September 4th, Early Access)

Joy Way – PC VR

The Early Access release of this highly-anticipated Mirror’s Edge VR-lookalike is just around the corner. Stride will come armed with an Endless Mode to try out its brand of VR free-running. We’ve been hands-on with it already, and it shows promise.

Solaris: Offworld Combat (September 24th)

First Contact Entertainment – Rift, Quest

After a last-minute delay in August, Solaris moves its fast-paced multiplayer arena shootouts to the end of September. First Contact was behind the excellent Firewall: Zero Hour, so Solaris should be in safe hands.

Budget Cuts (September 25th)

Neat Corp – PSVR

It’s suffered multiple delays but it looks like September will finally be when we get our hands on the PSVR version of Budget Cuts. Will this seminal stealth title measure up on the platform?

The Walking Dead: Onslaught (September 29th)

Survios – PC VR, PSVR

Another long-delayed game, The Walking Dead: Onslaught impressed up with its return trailer in August, so we have high hopes for this one. Survios is a VR veteran, so fingers crossed it pulls it off.

Agence (TBD)

Transitional Forms – PC VR

First coming to the Venice Film Festival this week, Agence is a new type of VR experience that has players interacting with tiny AI-driven characters. This is definitely one of the more ‘out there’ experiences releasing this month.

What’s your pick of the list for new VR games September 2020? Let us know in the comments below!