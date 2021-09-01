New VR Games September 2021: All The Biggest Releases

Looking for the new VR games September 2021 list? We’ve got you covered with our full rundown.

September might not be packed with as many huge new releases as August, but there are still some anticipated indie efforts to talk about. Not to mention some of our favorite VR games of the past few years are due to get long-awaited upgrades.

New VR Games September 2021

Puzzling Places (September 2nd) – Quest

After a long spell in beta this winning mix of VR and 3D puzzling is ready for full launch. Featuring 16 challenges including real world locations, Puzzling Places uses stunning photogrammetry to bring its puzzles to life.

Goliath (September 9th) – Quest

Spinning out of the Venice Film Festival, Goliath is a VR experience narrated by Tilda Swinton that explores the topic of schizophrenia and online gaming communities.

Space Pirate Trainer DX Update (September 9th) – Quest

Coming to Quest exclusively, Space Pirate Trainer’s update adds the long-awaited arena mode in which players with a large play area can run around for some virtual laser tag.

Brink Traveler (September 9th) – Quest, PC VR

Another VR travel app, Brink brings real-world scenes to life in real-scale 3D, with the chance to learn more about your surroundings as you explore.

Clash of Chefs VR (September 16th) – Quest, PC VR

Another take on Overcooked in VR, Clash of Chefs has you frantically serving up orders and undoubtedly working up a sweat as things get hectic.

Song in the Smoke (September 18th) – Quest, PSVR, Rift

17-Bit’s mysterious VR survival game is crafting its way onto headsets later this month. Song in the Smoke will have you hunting for food and gathering resources, with an AI system that promises to change creature behavior based on a variety of factors.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Aftershocks Update (September 23rd) – Quest, PSVR, PC VR

After a lengthy delay we’re more than ready for more Saints & Sinners content. Aftershocks adds new missions to the game’s endgame, remixing old areas with new challenges.

Rhythm Of The Universe: Ionia (September 23rd) – Quest, PSVR, PC VR

We’ve long been intrigued by this environment-focused fantasy adventure with stunning visual direction. But how Ionia actually plays remains a bit of a mystery. We’ll have our answers later this month.

Jurassic World: Aftermath Part 2 (September 30th) – Quest

The abrupt ending to last year’s Jurassic World VR adventure finally gets its conclusion. Expect more stealthy sneaking past dinosaurs and trying not to be eaten when Aftermath rounds out the month.

And that’s the list of New VR Games September 2021! Don’t forget we’ve still got a lot of 2021 VR games on the way without release dates like Lone Echo 2, Resident Evil 4 VR and After The Fall, so expect to hear more on those soon.

What are you looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below!