New Zenith Trailer Shows Expansive VR MMO Gameplay, Coming To Quest With PC VR Crossplay

Zenith is an upcoming JRPG-inspired VR MMO that raised over $280,000 on Kickstarter to help fund development. It will feature fast-paced action combat that’s reminiscent of Beat Saber mixed with Until You Fall, in addition to a Japan-meets-Cyberpunk art style.

We’d already seen some glimpses of gameplay, but the trailer footage posted on Reddit yesterday is the first really clear look into the game’s world, art style, and tone overall. You can watch it all embedded below:

A few things stand out in this gameplay. Not only do we see the player fighting off a group of enemy that has surrounded them, implying Vader Immortal-style lightsaber dojo moments of needing to spin and respond to attacks quickly, but there’s also a brief glimpse of climbing as well. Since this is an MMO, we can assume the world is quite vast so being able to discover locales both vertically and horizontally could be really great.

On the Steam page, which simply states a 2021 release window, there are various screenshots, GIFs, and more as well. From everything we’ve seen, fans of the first VR MMO, Orbus VR, will likely have a lot to look forward to here. There’s also a Discord server setup already with well over 10,000 members and counting.

The Steam page lists all major PC VR headsets, including Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, Valve Index, and Windows Mixed Reality. Zenith is also planned for both PSVR and Quest. According to the Reddit post on the Quest subreddit the team has “already implemented basic Quest support in our pre-alpha” and it will be fully crossplay with PC VR as well. The PSVR version is not currently confirmed to support crossplay.

There’s no release date yet other than just 2021.