Japan’s 2020 NewView Awards Add AR To The Roster

This year’s iteration of the NewView Awards, recognizing VR works developed on the Styly platform from Psychic VR Lab, will be adding AR to its roster of submissions, too.

Creating VR or AR content on Styly is free, but this year’s awards feature a $20,000 grand prize (the same amount as last year). Three runners up will also get $5,000 each and one submission will also get their work featured as part of an AR exhibit at the new Shibuya PARCO building, where last year’s awards were hosted. It’s also where that fancy new Nintendo Store is, so you know it’s the real deal. Check out a trailer below.

Again, anyone can enter the awards; Styly is designed to get people making VR content without any previous development experience. That said, last year we saw some impressive entries, like some new takes on VR manga, photo-scanned environments and even one adorable app that saw a children’s drawings brought to virtual life. You can see some of that work in our last episode of The VR Culture Show.

Styly itself just added multiplayer support in the form of ‘Session’ events, allowing for multi-user collaboration in VR. We’ve always thought the app held a lot of promise in a space not short on competition.

HTC Vive remains a sponsor for this year’s event, with submissions running between now and November 2nd. The awards themselves will take place in December. Are you going to take a shot at this year’s event? Let us know in the comments below!