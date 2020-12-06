Check Out NewView Awards’ 25 Finalists In VR/AR For Free

The NewView Awards are back for another year celebrating AR/VR content built on VR creation platform, Styly.

We attended last year’s awards in-person and found a fascinating list of experiences, all accessible through the browser. For its 2020 awards, NewView has 25 more offerings, seven of which are in AR and the other 18 in VR.

As with last year, it’s an eccentric assortment of content. Chen-Shun Lee’s No. 23 reveals a gorgeous sprawling set of architecture to explore in VR, and Pop-Up Creative Unit’s SOS! depicts one artist’s journey traveling back to Taiwan in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, if you want to sample the AR experiences you’ll need the Styly app.

Every experience here will be on display at the NewView Exhibition in the Sibuya Parco building from December 12th – 20th. The awards themselves will take place on December 17th. You can see our trip to last year’s awards during our last episode of The VR Culture Show (which, yes hasn’t returned because we’ve all been shut indoors).

What do you make of this year’s NewView selection? Let us know in the comments below!