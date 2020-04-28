NFL MVP Lamar Jackson Partners Status Pro For A VR Game

Today Status Pro revealed that they are partnering with NFL MVP and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson for an upcoming “suite of VR products” and a VR game.

Reportedly, Status Pro is working on a series of first-person virtual reality experiences that will collectively be known as “The Lamar Jackson Experience” and are designed to provide a first-hand perspective of what it’s like to compete in the NFL. This includes an “at-home” VR game, arcade games, and live activations.

Utilizing game tracking data, the experiences will recreate real-life game scenarios as a glimpse of what it’s like to lace up as the NFL MVP. Details are scarce on what that means exactly, but based on the brief teaser video above and promo image, it looks like some sort of QB simulation that will have players simulating throwing motions and play-calling on the field. Notably, it looks like you’ll actually suit up as a Baltimore Raven, meaning this is likely an official NFL product of some kind that’s not tied to the Madden series. In the promo image we can also see Jackson wearing an Oculus Quest using two Touch controllers.

Status Pro is, according to their own press release, “a sports technology company that combines data with augmented and virtual reality to provide a suite of training and gaming products that revolutionize the way coaches, players, and fans experience their favorite sport.” Here’s more information about the company on their official website.

While waiting for more details you can check out 2MD VR Football to scratch that VR football itch.