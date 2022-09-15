NFL Pro Era Touches Down Today On Quest 2 And PSVR

Following its official reveal last April, StatusPRO’s NFL Pro Era is available now on Meta Quest 2 and PSVR.

Following previous VR football adaptations like 2MD: VR Football Unleashed and MVP Football: The Patrick Mahomes Experience, NFL Pro Era marks VR’s first official NFL game. Joining an increasing lineup of VR sports games, it’s designed to replicate a quarterback’s on-and-off field perspective.

StatusPRO confirms that NFL Pro Era brings several modes. Alongside full team matches in Exhibition Mode, the game also includes a full NFL schedule in Season Mode. There’s also a mode for quick two-minute drills, which lets players compete for the top position on leaderboards online. A multiplayer sandbox is also available and finally, there’s individual mini games and a practice mode too.

“We are excited for fans to feel how fun it is to make the plays and game decisions of an NFL quarterback, just like our cover athlete Lamar Jackson,” said Andrew Hawkins, co-founder and president of StatusPRO, in a prepared statement. “Getting to relish in the energy of thousands of cheering fans, in your favorite stadium, as you get a glimpse of what it takes to compete at the highest level in our game is truly something I feel every football fan is going to remember forever.”

You can download NFL Pro Era right now, available on Meta Quest 2 and PSVR for $29.99.

Do you have a favorite NFL team? Interested in trying out NFL Pro Era? Let us know in the comments below.