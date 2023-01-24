NBA All-World Brings AR Basketball To Smartphones Today

NBA All-World is a new free-to-play mobile AR game from Pokémon Go developer Niantic, and it’s out today on Android and iOS.

A new basketball AR game for smartphones, NBA All-World lets you recruit NBA stars to build a dream team or face them in 1v1 matches. Similar to Pokémon Go, you’ll be exploring real-world locations to find these players, challenging others across 100,000 different basketball courts and collecting gear. There’s no direct PvP mode yet with other players. Instead, you’ll fight an AI-controlled member of someone else’s team, working your way up local leaderboards.

Previously announced last June, NBA All-World marks the first time we’ve seen an official NBA AR game, though they’ve previously teamed up with Horizon Worlds and Rec Room in VR. You can read the official description below:

Welcome to a new era of Hoops. It’s time to lace up your kicks, showcase your fit, and dominate the court in NBA All-World. Rep your stomping grounds by exploring your neighborhood to encounter and challenge your favorite NBA players. Get ready to ball out in drill mini-games and establish your presence in 1v1 gameplay. Show off your swag by customizing your player with exclusive gear from some of your favorite hoops and lifestyle brands. Bring your A game while exploring, collecting, and competing to solidify your legacy among the game’s greatest!

It’s the latest free-to-play Niantic project we’ve seen across the years. While Pokémon Go remains its most successful launch, we’ve seen other attempts like Pikmin Bloom and Ingress Prime, and it’s also developing Marvel World Of Heroes, which should arrive later this year. NBA All-World is available now worldwide through Google Play or the iOS App Store.