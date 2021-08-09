No Man’s Sky Celebrates 5 Years, Teases Frontiers Updates

A new video for No Man’s Sky celebrates the game’s fifth anniversary, looking back on five years of free content updates and teasing what’s next.

The trailer runs through all of the major updates over the last few years, including the Beyond update which added VR support. No Man’s Sky launched without support for VR headsets, but the Beyond update added support for PSVR and PC VR in August 2019. You can spot a PSVR headset in the fifth anniversary trailer for a second or two in between montage clips.

At the very end of the trailer, a set of letters appeared on a red background teasing the next big No Man’s Sky update — Frontiers. There’s no other details on what the update might involve just yet, spare for the crescent-shaped moons in the graphics.

Most recently, No Man’s Sky received the Prisms update, which overhauled the game’s aesthetic, adding new effects and features. Lighting, shadows and weather effects were all improved, as were shiny metallic surfaces which now look even better than ever. There were even more options added to photo mode, and next generation-specific visual upgrades for those playing on Xbox Series S/X and PS5.

Prisms was the third free update this year, following on from the Companions and Expeditions updates in February and March respectively. As the trailer confirms, Frontiers will follow suite as a free update for all platforms — PC and console, including PC VR and PSVR support. There’s no details on when Frontiers might release, except that it’s “coming soon.”

No Man’s Sky is available now on Steam and PlayStation, with optional VR support on both.