No Man’s Sky Available Now On PlayStation VR2

No Man’s Sky is now available for PlayStation VR2, after initially being about announced as a launch window title.

Today is the day we’ve all been waiting for – PSVR 2 launch day. However, it seems there’s still a few surprises for those getting their hands on a headset today. While we thought it would be a bit longer until No Man’s Sky released its update with PSVR 2 support, Hello Games confirmed that it’s available today as part of the game’s first major update of the year.

The Fractal update, version 4.1 of No Man’s Sky, brings a bunch of new features to all versions of the game and some VR-specific changes as well. Hello Games says that the heads-up display (HUD) and user interface were completely remade for VR in this update to “ensure every interaction available in the game feels natural and built for purpose.” This includes new “VR-only” options for several interactions, such as directly grabbing plants and collectibles with your hands, physically opening cockpits and piloting spaceships directly with a throttle.

For PSVR 2 specifically, there’s support for headset haptics and adaptive trigger integration on the Sense controllers. No Man’s Sky also takes advantage of the increased horsepower of PS5 to offer better reflections, terrain tessellation, ultra quality textures, denser foliage and an increase in draw distance.

You can read the Fractal update patch notes here. No Man’s Sky is available for PS4 and PS5 here, now with PSVR 2 support.