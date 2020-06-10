No Man’s Sky Is Getting Cross-Play Tomorrow, VR Support Confirmed

PSVR and PC VR owners still soon be able to explore galaxies together; No Man’s Sky VR is getting cross-play tomorrow.

Hello Games just announced the news, separately confirming to us that cross-play extends to VR players. Cross-platform multiplayer is coming to the PS4, Xbox One and PC versions of No Man’s Sky. Not only will those on Oculus Rift, Valve Index or HTC Vive be able to meet up with PSVR owners, but they’ll also be able to join those playing on traditional screens.

It’s a little crazy to think, for example, that Xbox One players will be able to join their friends playing inside PSVR. Plus the game’s launching on Xbox and PC Games Pass tomorrow, so if you’ve been trying to get a friend involved, now’s the time.

Specifically on the VR front, tomorrow’s update brings the ability to see the player’s full body when using VR, and there are some other tweaks like improved hand accuracy and height. No new content this time around, but we’ve been a bit spoiled for that lately.

In the blog announcing the update, Hello Games’ Sean Murray confirmed that No Man’s Sky will still see yet more updates of varying sizes. In fact we’ve already seen two this year; the game got living ships in February and followed that up with mechs in April.

Last year’s No Man’s Sky Beyond update brought full VR support to the entire game, and we were really impressed with the results. We can’t wait to see what else is around the corner later this year.