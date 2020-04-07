Watch: No Man’s Sky Is Getting Mechs, See Them In VR Action

No Man’s Sky is the gift that keeps on giving; after February’s reveal of living ships the game is now getting Exo Mechs.

And, as with everything else in the game, you pilot these new No Man’s Sky mechs in VR.

Added as part of a free update today, the Minotaur Exocraft offers a completely new way to traverse planets in Hello Games’ space sim. Not only will it shield you from the usual planetary hazards like acid rain and extreme temperatures, but it’s kitted out with a jetpack that allows you to jet around the land with ease.

But don’t just take our word for it; Hello Games was kind enough to supply a GIF of how the mech’s cockpit looks in VR, which you can see below.

This is just the latest in a whole range of free updates No Man’s Sky has been enjoying since launch a few years ago. Following last year’s Beyond update, which added highly-anticipated VR support, Hello Games switched to delivering more regular, smaller updates that still offer big new features like the mech.

Hello Games did a great job porting the game to VR in general. We gave No Man’s Sky Beyond 8.5/10, saying: “No Man’s Sky is very much more than the sum of its parts. When looked at under a microscope individually, each element can show significant blemishes with plenty of room to be more polished, more dynamic, and more expansive, but to focus too intently on the moving parts and not take it in as a collection of its immersive ambitions would be missing the point.”

No Man’s Sky is available on both PSVR and PC VR headsets. You only need to pick up a normal copy of the game to get access to the VR support. Will you be checking out these new No Man’s Sky mechs? Let us know in the comments below!