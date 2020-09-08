No Man’s Sky Physical Edition For PS4 On Sale For $20 With PSVR Support

The physical edition of No Man’s Sky for PlayStation 4, which includes PSVR support, is discounted on Amazon.

The game comes down to just $20 (or if we’re being precise, $19.94) via Amazon, which works out to a discount of around 33%. That’s a pretty great price to pay for a game that has such expansive gameplay, multiplayer capabilities, and full PSVR support. Even better, there’s cross-play support so you can play with friends on any platform, even if they’re not playing in VR and pick up your same save file with VR enabled or without.

No Man’s Sky released in 2016 with a lot of hype behind it. It promised space exploration on a huge scale, with infinite galaxies, planets, and solar systems to explore. Initially, the game launched with quite a few bugs and missing a lot of promised features, but over time it has received a slew of updates and improvements. After it received VR support and revamped it multiplayer as part of the Beyond update, it went on to become a nominee for our Best of VR 2019 awards.

If you want to read more, David wrote an extensive review on the release last year. Here’s a short excerpt from his final conclusions:

Performance issues and some non-game breaking bugs aside, to appreciate what makes No Man’s Sky VR so special is to appreciate the underlying appeal of VR as a medium. They’re both about exploring a vast, endless sea of fantastical destinations. They’re both about embodiment and unrivaled immersion. And above all else they’re both about becoming who you want to be by exploring the far corners of seemingly limitless potential.

No Man’s Sky is available for PS4 with PSVR support on Amazon for $20.

