No Man’s Sky Gets Big Combat Overhaul, PS4 Pro VR Support In Sentinel Update

No Man’s Sky’s latest free update is all about improving the game’s combat mechanics.

Combat has always been a part of No Man’s Sky, but it’s fair to say that it’s never been as deep as other areas of the experience. This week’s Sentinel update adresses that, adding new weapons and mechanics that change up the fight with the game’s robotic space police force, the Sentinels. Check it all out in the trailer below.

For starters, you’ll now be able to arm yourself with a Neutron Cannon as well as a camo cloaking device and a stun grenade, as well as take your exomech into battle as a companion using new onboard AI.

Sentinels, meanwhile, are also getting an upgrade. There’s a new elite class that includes more dangerous units, including a hostile exomech. They’ll be able to use energy shields and rip up terrain with new weapons. You’ll also be able to dive deeper into their own lore with challenging battles at Sentinel Pillars. You can even get your own friendly robotic companions to aid you in your journey.

Elsewhere this update adds improved VR visuals for PS4 Pro players and also changes the position of player weapons when playing in VR.

Sentinel is available now across PS4, PC and non-VR platforms. Expect more from No Man’s Sky later in the year. We’ve still got our fingers crossed for PSVR 2 support, when the headset is released.

Are you going to be checking out No Man’s Sky’s Sentinel update? Let us know in the comments below!